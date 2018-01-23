Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are now odds-on for relegation from the Premier League after defeat against Stoke City at the weekend, according to BoyleSports.

The 2-0 defeat at the bet365 Stadium was Town's sixth game without a win and meant David Wagner's men are now two points off the drop zone and four away from bottom of the table Swansea City.

With the Swans shock 1-0 win over Liverpool yesterday evening, just eight points now separate them from ninth-place Everton FC.

That win has also seen Swansea's relegation odds drift to 4/9 as new boss Carlos Carvalhal has now claimed three wins in six games since taking charge at the end of 2017.

Town are now the most popular pick of punters to go down after the weekend, as their chances were slashed into odds-on at 10/11 from 15/8.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Anyone who has banked on Swansea going down are facing a sweat as their odds are heading back in the right direction along with their results under Carlos Carvalhal.”

He added: “It was a bad weekend for German managers as David Wagner’s Huddersfield have sunk into odds-on shots to head straight back to where they came from after punters inundated us with bets.

With fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester United coming up for the Terriers, it seems their odds are only heading in one direction.”

Current Odds to be relegated from the Premier League

4/9 – Swansea City

10/11 – Huddersfield Town

5/4 - West Bromwich Albion

6/4 – Brighton & Hove Albion

9/4 – Newcastle United

5/2 – Stoke City

9/2 - Southampton

7/1 – AFC Bournemouth

8/1 - Watford

8/1 - Crystal Palace

12/1 - West Ham United

28/1 bar