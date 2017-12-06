Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prior to a ball being kicked in this seasons Premier League, Huddersfield Town's chances of survival had been written off by the bookmakers.

The Terriers were the odds on favourites at 4/6 to make a instant return to the Championship.

Despite Town's recent poor run of form, they aren't the favourites for the drop anymore with the unwanted crown being passed onto Swansea City (1/3).

West Ham United - under new manager David Moyes - are 11/10 to be relegated, with Town next at 5/4 shots.

Town go into the busy Christmas period in 16th place in the table, five points clear of Crystal Palace who occupy the third relegation place.

With a winnable game coming up against newly promoted Brighton, it provides Town a chance to push further away from the drop.

But with the champions Chelsea visiting the John Smith's next Tuesday, closely followed by away trips to Watford and Southampton it shows how vital is Town pick up three points on Saturday.

Because if they don't, come Boxing Day when they host Mark Hughes's Stoke City they could well be odds on for the drop.

In more positive news, Town were drawn against struggling Championship side Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round.

The tie may be a potential banana skin given Bolton's pick up in form recently, but Town should be too strong for Phil Parkinson's men.

If you fancy a Town to go all the way and win the cup for the first time since 1922, they are 150/1 to walk up the Wembley stairs again a year one from their play-off final triumph.

Huddersfield Town odds:

To be relegated: 5/4

Top four finish: 1500/1

Top six finish: 500/1

Top half finish: 14/1

Bottom half finish: 1/33

To finish Bottom: 15/2

To win the league - 7500/1

Premier League's top Goalscorer: Steve Mounie - 200/1;

Town's top goalscorer: Steve Mounie - 4/7; Laurent Depoitre - 7/2; Aaron Mooy 6/1

To win the FA Cup: 150/1

Top promoted club: Brighton 11/8, Newcastle 11/4, Town 4/1

David Wagner next manager to leave post - 16/1

Latest Premier League relegation odds:

Swansea - 1/3

West Ham - 11/10

Town - 5/4

Crystal Palace - 15/8

West Brom - 9/4

Brighton - 4/1

Bournemouth - 5/1

Newcastle - 5/1

Stoke - 15/2

Southampton - 25/1

Everton - 28/1

Burnley - 50/1

Watford - 100/1

Leicester - 125/1

Arsenal - 1500/1

Liverpool - 1500/1

Tottenham - 1500/1

Chelsea - 3000/1

Man Utd - 5000/1

Man City - 5000/1