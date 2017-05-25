Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have offered some of the best value for entertainment this Championship season.

Analysis run by MyVoucherCodes.co.uk has revealed that Town fans have paid just £9.47 per goal this season.

The website looked at the number of league goals scored at each of the 24 grounds in the Championship this season and the total cost for fans attending these games to reveal which grounds have offered the best value per goal.

Nottingham Forest came out on top, with fans paying £8.85 per goal - despite the disappointing season, while Norwich City's lacklustre campaign saw fans pay £9.11 per goal.

Town's exceptional season on the other hand meant Terriers fans paid just £9.47 per goal this season - the third-best value per goal in the league.

West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United have paid more than anyone else in the Championship, with each fan forking out an average of £19.36 per strike at Elland Road.

Relegated Wigan Athletic and Aston Villa are next up at the expensive end of the table, paying £15.74 and £15.23 on average respectively.