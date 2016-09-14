Login Register
Huddersfield Town offering QPR tickets for just £5

  • Updated
  • By

The club are aiming for a sell-out crowd this weekend

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Huddersfield Town fans at Elland Road.
Huddersfield Town is offering tickets for just £5 in an attempt to sell out Saturday's Sky Bet Championship game against Queens Park Rangers.

From 5pm today until 5pm on Friday evening the club is selling all available seats in the Revell Ward Stand, Britannia Rescue Stand and the Fantastic Media Stand for just £5 at the Ticket Office and online.

The offer excludes hospitality areas and the Chadwick Lawrence (South) Stand, which is available to home Season Card holders who want to transfer on a first come, first served basis.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town celebrate after the victory against Leeds

Town celebrate at Leeds
This £5 offer is available thanks to club partner Absolute Warehouse Services, which has sponsored the tickets.

Although the Club is targeting a home sell-out, any home tickets left unsold by 5pm on Friday will be available to buy on the day at usual prices.

Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis said: "After such a successful start, Absolute Warehouse Services and the Club is keen to help keep the momentum running as the team looks to bounce back from a first defeat of the season at Brighton last night.

"Immediately after the game, Gary Wagstaff from Absolute Warehouse Services contacted the club to make this generous offer in the hope that we can sell out the home areas against QPR. On behalf of everyone at the club, I'd like to thank Gary and his team for such a fantastic gesture.

Huddersfield Town commercial director Sean Jarvis

"Now, it's down to you! We're hoping for a home sell-out, with current ticket sales at around the 17,500 mark as of Wednesday morning. We need to do as much as we can to crank up the atmosphere and give David Wagner's side the best possible backing as the players look to respond to a setback.

"There are a lot of other plans in place to help with the atmosphere. As well as the home fans being in the Chadwick Lawrence (South) Stand, we've also got the clap banners returning and lots in story for children sitting in the Fantastic Family Stand coming through our 'Schools Focus' promotion."

You can buy your ticket for the weekend clash here .

