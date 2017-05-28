Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's 2012 play-off final hero Alex Smithies is looking forward to watching the Terriers at Wembley this weekend.

The now QPR stopper had been on a family holiday in Orlando last week, but is jetting back to the UK to watch his boyhood club take on Reading FC in the richest game in world football.

And the 27-year-old will be sat in the Huddersfield end as the Terriers stride on to the national stadium turf.

He said: “A lot of my family are going and I'm going with them!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I didn't want to miss out on that!

“I'm looking forward to it and I'm going down with quite a few of my family to watch the game.

“Yeah I'm in the Huddersfield end so I'm really looking to that!”