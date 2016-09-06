Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Huddersfield Town old boy can help fire Rangers to win over Celtic

Kenny Miller believes Josh Windass can be an Old Firm derby star

Rangers' Josh Windass, left, outuns fellow former Town player Scott McDonald, of Motherwell, during a Scottish League Cup clash

Kenny Miller believes former Huddersfield Town midfielder Josh Windass could make the difference to Rangers when Old Firm action resumes on Saturday.

Mark Warburton’s side head to Celtic for a first league showdown since 2011/12.

WATCH: Examiner Sports Editor Mel Booth's view of Matt Crooks

Mel Booth on Rangers Matt Crooks
Windass, 22, was signed from Accrington Stanley this summer alongside fellow Town old boy Matt Crooks.

And while versatile Crooks is still working his way back from an ankle injury, Windass is fit again after a hamstring problem.

He caught the eye in three League Cup appearances at the start of the season before his fitness setback.

And experienced striker Miller thinks Windass, who left Town in 2012, is ready for a Scottish Premiership bow after he featured in a friendly against Linfield in Belfast.

“It was great to see Josh getting sixty minutes under his belt after five or six weeks with the injury,” said the 36-year-old, who has also played for Celtic.

“I think that we could see the attributes he has got, his pace and how direct he is.”

Windass, the son of former Hull City and Bradford City striker Dean, came through Town’s academy.

His progress was interrupted by a broken leg and he never made the first team.

He had to rebuild his career after his release, and worked on a building site while playing non-league football for Harrogate Railway.

He was signed by Accrington in 2013, and made 87 appearances, scoring 23 goals.

The Rangers squad also includes former Town loan striker Joe Garner.

The 28-year-old, who failed to score in 19 Town outings in 2010/11, was a £1.8m signing from Preston North End last month.

