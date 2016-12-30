Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town striker Martin Paterson has left FA Cup third-round opponents Port Vale.

The League One side, who visit the John Smith’s Stadium next Saturday, January 7, signed him on a short-term deal in August.

The 29-year-old, hit by injury during his time at Vale Park, made 12 starts and six appearances from the bench, scoring twice.

Stoke City product Paterson was with Town between June 2013, when he joined from Burnley, and July 2015, scoring six goals in 29 games.

He was on target in the club’s last FA Cup win, 3-2 at Grimsby Town in round three in 2013/14.

The ex-Northern Ireland international who also played for Scunthorpe United spent he final months of his time at Town on loan to Orlando City.

His stint in the USA was injury-plagued and he had a spell at Blackpool last season.

Vale caretaker manager Michael Brown hopes to extend the loan of top scorer Alex Jones from Town’s Championship rivals Birmingham City.

The 22-year-old had 10 goals going into the Friday-night home meeting with Chesterfield.

The initial deal runs out after Monday’s game at Oldham Athletic.

Brown took charge after the Boxing Day resignation of Portuguese manager Bruno Ribeiro.