Huddersfield Town are set for a showdown with old boy Martin Paterson.

The former Northern Ireland striker is now at forthcoming FA Cup third-round opponents Port Vale.

Paterson was with Town between June 2013, when he joined from Burnley, and July 2015, scoring six goals in 29 games.

He was on target in the club’s last FA Cup win, 3-2 at Grimsby Town in round three in 2013/14.

The 29-year-old spent he final months of his time at Town on loan to Orlando City.

His stint in the USA was injury-plagued and he had a spell at Blackpool last season,

Potteries-born Paterson, who started his career at Stoke City, joined Vale in late August.

He has played 16 times, scoring twice.

Capped 23 times, he also played for Scunthorpe United.