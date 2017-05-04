Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Cardiff City visit the John Smith's Stadium this weekend they will have a contingent of ex-Huddersfield Town players in their ranks.

Cardiff players Sean Morrison, Anthony Pilkington, Jazz Richards and Lee Peltier have all played in the famous blue and white stripes.

Both Pilkington and Peltier played in the failed play-off campaign against Millwall in 2009/10, under then boss Lee Cark.

After suffering what looked like a season ending injury, Pilkington didn't take part in the heartbreak of Old Trafford just one year later.

However Peltier was in the team that day, as Town collapsed under the pressure and Peterborough United were promoted to the Championship.

Both players are remembered fondly by Town fans, with Pilkington scoring some of the best goals to ever be scored at the John Smith's Stadium.

The most memorable of those goals came against Sheffield Wednesday in a League One home game.

Pilkington played 92 times for the West Yorkshire club before moving on to Norwich City in the summer of 2011 - and has played 94 times in a Bluebirds shirt.

Meanwhile Peltier had two stints with Town, playing 91 times for the club over those periods at the John Smith's Stadium.

Peltier can play either at full-back or at centre-back, and is mostly known for his more conservative style of play.

He came back to the club in 2014 and was made captain, but a disastrous spell saw the experienced player only make 11 appearances for the club with his position causing much debate among the fans.

Peltier has made 83 appearances for Cardiff City.

Unlike the other two players, Morrison is the only Town player to have a winners medal as he helped the club gain promotion from League One.

Morrison was a pivotal part of the promotion team, creating a good centre-back partnership between himself and then club captain Peter Clarke.

On loan from Reading at the time, Morrison played 19 times for the West Yorkshire club.

He is now club captain himself at the Bluebirds, and has so far made 113 appearances for them.

Richards had a short spell at Huddersfield Town in 2013, where he made nine appearances for the club on a 93-day emergency loan spell.

He has played 25 times for the Welsh club.