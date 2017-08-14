Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle was glowing in his praise of Steve Mounie after the striker's brace at the weekend set the Terriers on their way to a debut victory in the Premier League.

Mounie notched Town's second and third against Crystal Palace after a Joel Ward own goal had broken the deadlock in the first half, much to the joy of the Town owner.

And Hoyle also complemented his teammates' displays, labelling the victory a "proper Huddersfield Town performance".

He told Sky Sports News HQ: "Terrier like, no limits, a proper Huddersfield Town performance in the new era.

"And Steve Mounie - wow, what a player.

"He seems quite good value now after those two goals - as a Yorkshireman!

"A proper performance that we can be proud of, was that."

Hoyle splashed £11.5m on the 22-year-old earlier in the summer transfer window, with the forward immediately paying back some of the record fee.

On the Benin international's performance, Hoyle said: "Excellent.

"When we signed him, David [Wagner] got me to one side and said, 'he's better than I thought!'

"He's got a good sense of judgement.

"Obviously I was nervous at Palace - my most nervous part was when the team takes to the field of play, how good are we?

"We haven't been here for 45 years and it's a different ball game is the Premier League now.

"So for me - park the result - just to see us compete, that's what I wanted to see and the result is a bonus.

"For me, it bodes very well and to have a talisman like Steve, he reminds me of Andy Booth - a more expensive Andy Booth!

"Happy days and it does bode well for the future."