Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle was glowing in his praise of Steve Mounie after the striker's brace at the weekend set the Terriers on their way to a debut victory in the Premier League.
Mounie notched Town's second and third against Crystal Palace after a Joel Ward own goal had broken the deadlock in the first half, much to the joy of the Town owner.
And Hoyle also complemented his teammates' displays, labelling the victory a "proper Huddersfield Town performance".
He told Sky Sports News HQ: "Terrier like, no limits, a proper Huddersfield Town performance in the new era.
"And Steve Mounie - wow, what a player.
"He seems quite good value now after those two goals - as a Yorkshireman!
"A proper performance that we can be proud of, was that."
Hoyle splashed £11.5m on the 22-year-old earlier in the summer transfer window, with the forward immediately paying back some of the record fee.
On the Benin international's performance, Hoyle said: "Excellent.
"When we signed him, David [Wagner] got me to one side and said, 'he's better than I thought!'
"He's got a good sense of judgement.
"Obviously I was nervous at Palace - my most nervous part was when the team takes to the field of play, how good are we?
"We haven't been here for 45 years and it's a different ball game is the Premier League now.
"So for me - park the result - just to see us compete, that's what I wanted to see and the result is a bonus.
"For me, it bodes very well and to have a talisman like Steve, he reminds me of Andy Booth - a more expensive Andy Booth!
"Happy days and it does bode well for the future."