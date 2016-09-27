Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Huddersfield Town pair tie fans' vote for stand-in skipper against Rotherham

  • Updated
  • By

Who will get the armband tonight?

Jonathan Hogg and Christopher Schindler

Huddersfield Town take on Rotherham tonight without regulars Chris Lowe, Rajiv Van La Parra and skipper Mark Hudson through suspension.

Yesterday David Wagner confirmed Michael Hefele and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis would be handed their first league starts of the campaign, with Sean Scannell likely to step in to Van La Parra's spot.

With Hudson out however, their is an added issue of who will captain the side at the John smith's Stadium tonight.

WATCH: David Wagner previews the Town v Rotherham game tonight

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner preview his sides clash against Rotherham
Dean Whitehead is a likely candidate - being club vice captain - but the former Stoke man is believed to be starting on the bench.

We opened up the debate to Town fans on Twitter and on our website and the poll was a close-run thing.

Online, record signing Christopher Schindler was handed the armband by fans, but on Twitter Jonathan Hogg edged the German by six per cent of the vote.

The two players shared most of the votes between them, with Aaron Mooy and Michael Hefele taking around 10% each.

The fans also voted for their starting line-up which includes Dany Ward, Michael Hefele, Christopher Schindler, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Tommy Smith as the defensive unit.

Aaron Mooy Jonathan Hogg and Kasey Palmer take to the centre of midfield with Sean Scannell and Elias Kachunga providing the width.

Nahki Wells retains his spot up top.

