Huddersfield Town are the pass masters of the Championship.

Statistics show that when it comes to moving the ball to teammates, David Wagner’s fourth-placed side have the two most effective players in the division.

After 20 matches, Aaron Mooy has made 1,179 accurate passes and his midfield partner Jonathan Hogg 1,064.

The only other player who has reached four figures is Fulham’s Tom Cairney, with 1,018.

Town have a Tuesday-night game at Burton Albion, when they will come up against highly-rated midfielder Jackson Irvine, a teammate of Mooy’s in the Australian national team.

The 23-year-old, who has seven caps, was a close-season signing from Ross County.

Melbourne-born Irvine started out at Celtic, with whom he won the Scottish Youth Cup and Under 19 League title but made only one first-team appearance.

Burton’s midfielders include former Town man Lucas Akins.

The academy product, now 27, played six times, all as a substitute, before joining Hamilton Academical in 2008.

He has also played for Partick Thistle, Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage.

Burton will be without Ben Turner, who starts a two-match ban after reaching 10 bookings.

But his fellow centre-back Kyle McFadzean is available after competing a four-game suspension.

James Adcock will be in charge.

The Nottinghamshire official also took last month’s 3-2 defeat at Cardiff City.