Tickets for Huddersfield Town's play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough have sold out.

Away end tickets went on sale earlier today with the 2,000 allocation selling out within four hours of the tickets going up for grabs.

The 33,800 seater stadium will be filled for the all-Yorkshire clash, with all home tickets also selling out quickly.

There are however still some seats for the home clash against the Owls this weekend.

Wednesday have sold out their away allocation of 2,000, but some home tickets still remain, with 13,000 sold as of Tuesday evening.

Tickets are on sale to season card holders from the current season and holders for the next campaign and any left will go up on general sale later in the week.

They will be available by phone (08444539080) and online from 6pm on Thursday, before being made available from the ticket office at 9am on Friday.