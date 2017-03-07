Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town beat Aston Villa tonight for the first time in 48 years.

Tommy Smith smashed in the only goal of the game after a clever training ground corner.

Aaron Mooy found Smith in acres of room and the right-back arrowed a fierce shot across goal - nestling in the far corner.

There were many stand out performers, with Smith an obvious candidate for the man of the match award.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town applauded into the tunnel after win over Villa Share this video Watch Next

Michael Hefele was our pick of the bunch however, with the big German keeping Villa's top scorer Jonathan Kodjia quiet for the whole match.

The Hef and centre-back partner Christopher Schindler performed outstandingly, keeping out a resurgent Villa side who threw everything at the Town net in the last 15 minutes.

Here's what we made of the Town team - and you can have your say with our widget below.

Joel Coleman

An early save from James Bree would have calmed any post-Newcastle United nerves and the young stopper looked assured from there - 7 (out of 10)

Tommy Smith

Huddersfield Town’s most improved player under David Wagner came up with another crucial goal - 8

Chris Lowe

Another assured display from the German full-back - constantly bringing the ball out of the back calmly and looking menacing going forward - 7

Christopher Schindler

Dealt with Aston Villa’s physical threat well alongside Michael Hefele and didn’t put a foot wrong all game - 7

Michael Hefele

First Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham), then Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) and now 15-goal Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia all seen off with aplomb - 8

Aaron Mooy

His usual creative self - it was great too see his partnership with Jonathan Hogg resumed in the middle of the pitch - 7

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town celebrate in front of the South Stand after Villa win Share this video Watch Next

Jonathan Hogg

Slow to get into the game after his recent injury lay-off but soon got back to his commanding best - 7

Elias Kachunga

Worked hard and combined well with Tommy Smith as ever but struggled to get any real shot away all night - 7

Izzy Brown

A few neat touches from the on-loan chelsea man but he was marshalled well by Villa’s Mile Jedinak before being replaced - 6

Rajiv van La Parra

If the flying Dutchman had an end-product he would be a real menace in this league - sadly it continues to elude him - 6

Collin Quaner

A few neat lay-offs but too often strayed out wide when he would have been more effective through the middle - 6

Substitutes

Nahki Wells (for Izzy Brown, 68) -Within a minute was involved in the action and did well for the corner which led to the goal - 7

Martin Cranie (for Rajiv van La Parra, 84) - Could really make an impact late on - 5

Philip Billing (for Collin Quaner, 88) -Didn’t have long enough to make an impact - 5