Kasey Palmer will return to PPG Canalside on Wednesday brim full of confidence.

The talented 20-year-old loan man from Chelsea is getting regular game time in David Wagner’s rotation policy and blossoming amid the club’s Championship challenge.

That was never better illustrated than in the 2-1 victory at Norwich on Friday night, when Palmer played a key role in Town’s first success at Carrow Road since 1969-70.

After Elias Kachunga’s double had made it a perfect nine-point week for Wagner, his team, the staff and the fans, Palmer’s journey down the A11 to London was very pleasurable indeed.

“He was,in my opinion, outstanding,” said Wagner of Palmer’s performance at Norwich.

“It was his night and the performance he put in was superb.

“It was extra class how he worked and how he played.

“With the ball and as part of our first line of defence he was very strong and focused.

“We had told the lads to chase the opponent very high, and we didn’t give them chance to pass and turn in midfield.

“We built up the best fighting zone and it was only from a few set pieces and headers that Norwich got anything.”

Palmer has made 21 appearances this season, scoring three goals – on his debut against Brentford, in the 2-1 home win against QPR and in the drawn game at Blackburn before this three-game winning run.