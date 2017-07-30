Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne has made an immediate positive impact at Oxford United.

The 22-year-old has signed on a season-long loan for the League One club and featured in their colours for the first time in a 2-0 friendly defeat against Leeds United.

Oxford old boy Kemar Roofe scored against his old club and Stuart Dallas got the second, while Payne played the last 30 minutes of the match and caught the eye.

The club’s official website reported: “There were changes at the hour mark, with Jack Payne making his first appearance after arriving on loan for the season from Huddersfield.

“His first touch was a powerful effort from the edge of the box that was blocked by a brave Leeds defender, but he showed good touches and will be a major asset for United when the season begins fully at Oldham next Saturday.”

After joining up with the Oxford squad, Payne tweeted: “Good luck to Huddersfield for the season. Hopefully another successful one!”

And supporters let him know they are not only supporting him for the campaign, but hoping to see him back at the John Smith’s Stadium as an improved player for 2018-19.

Fan Chris Hewson had a bit of fun by saying: “Best of luck, and see you back at #htafc in 2018-19 for the Europa League campaign.”

Connor Hargreaves responded: “Cough, Champions League campaign, cough.”

And Hewson concluded: “Baby steps mate.”

Viv Watson, remembering Payne’s winner for Town at Newcastle last season, tweeted: “Good luck. Newcastle was a ball! Come back soon.”

Nigel Mark added: “Good luck Jack. Enjoy the experience and journey ahead. Your goal at Newcastle was a bit special for us ardent Town fans.”

Nick Sharland also highlighted St James’ Park.

“Good luck Jack, you played your part last season. What a goal at Newcastle. UTT”

Simon Auty reckons Payne is ‘too good’ for Oxford, while Sue Jones feels he will benefit from the loan, from which Town have a recall clause in January.

She explained: “Good luck Jack, thanks helping with the #heffingdream... you’ll be fab for Oxford and come back to Town stronger for it.”

And on the same theme, Mike Simpson explained: “Good luck to you Jack and, yes, you are still a Terrier.

“Can’t wait to see you back with us. Show that league how to play Jack.”