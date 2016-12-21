Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Popular Huddersfield Town wingman Joe Lolley has revealed he will be back in full training tomorrow.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played since the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in mid-August because of injury and has gone through a long process of rehabilitation at PPG Canalside.

Lolley was in fine form in the first three Championship matches of the season, starting them all and helping Town pick up seven points in the process.

He’s had to sit out the rest of what’s becoming a remarkable campaign, however, with a foot injury.

Now, Lolley can’t wait to get back out in training with his mates in David Wagner’s squad – after becoming a star in the last 24 hours on social media.

Lolley took to Twitter to reveal his return, stating: “Last day by myself before training with the boys Thursday!”

And earlier in the piece, Lolley had attracted interest following his amusing response on Twitter to messages about Wagner turning down the chance to manage Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

One message, from @SoccerManager, read: “Can’t blame Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner for rejecting chance to join Wolfsburg. Who needs to manage Draxler when you have Joe Lolley.”

Given that Wolfsburg played in last season’s Champions League and have players like World Cup winner Julian Draxler on their books, many pundits in Germany are surprised by the outcome, while Town have made it clear they will not be messed with by any potential suitors for their head coach.

Lolley responded to the Tweet superbly.

“Has Draxler done it on a cold winter night away at Peterborough, doubt it.”

Lolley scored a superb late winner for Kidderminster Harriers in a 3-2 FA Cup third-round replay victory at Peterborough in January 2014, his last match for them before joining Town in a £300,000 deal.