Which Huddersfield Town player has made it into the EFL Team of the Week this time?

The Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after the 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Huddersfield Town's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend has seen another of David Wagner's men chosen for the SkyBet Championship's Team of the Week.

Rajiv van La Parra may have scored the winning goal but it was goalkeeper Danny Ward who has picked up the accolade as Town's sole representative in the weekly EFL awards.

It is now the fourth time out of five Huddersfield have been represented; Aaron Mooy was chosen for his opening day performance against Brentford, David Wagner as Manager of the Week for masterminding the victory away to Newcastle and Chris Lowe last weekend against Barnsley.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with goalkeeper Danny Ward after the sides' first clean sheet of the season.

But the Welshman, who is currently away on international duty, is more than worthy of the place in the Team of Week - the Examiner's Doug Thomson awarding him 9 out of ten for a string of fine saves and the sides' first clean sheet of the season.

Fans were equally impressed with the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper's showing - giving him an 8.7 out of ten which was the highest Examiner Player Rating score, followed by Chris Schlinder (8) with Aaron Mooy and Rajiv van La Parra tied in third (7.9).

Many also wrote into the Examiner to praise the keeper with Graham from Huddersfield saying: "No wonder Wagner made a bee-line for Ward at the final whistle after that world class save in the second half!"

Below is the full selection for the SKY BET Championship's Team of the Week Matchday 5.