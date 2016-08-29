Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Which Huddersfield Town player has made it into the EFL Team of the Week this time?

  • Updated
  • By

August's fine run of form has seen another of David Wagner's men selected in the Football League Championship's star team

The Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after the 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after the 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Huddersfield Town's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend has seen another of David Wagner's men chosen for the SkyBet Championship's Team of the Week.

Rajiv van La Parra may have scored the winning goal but it was goalkeeper Danny Ward who has picked up the accolade as Town's sole representative in the weekly EFL awards.

It is now the fourth time out of five Huddersfield have been represented; Aaron Mooy was chosen for his opening day performance against Brentford, David Wagner as Manager of the Week for masterminding the victory away to Newcastle and Chris Lowe last weekend against Barnsley.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with goalkeeper Danny Ward after the sides' first clean sheet of the season.
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with goalkeeper Danny Ward after the sides' first clean sheet of the season.

But the Welshman, who is currently away on international duty, is more than worthy of the place in the Team of Week - the Examiner's Doug Thomson awarding him 9 out of ten for a string of fine saves and the sides' first clean sheet of the season.

Fans were equally impressed with the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper's showing - giving him an 8.7 out of ten which was the highest Examiner Player Rating score, followed by Chris Schlinder (8) with Aaron Mooy and Rajiv van La Parra tied in third (7.9).

Many also wrote into the Examiner to praise the keeper with Graham from Huddersfield saying: "No wonder Wagner made a bee-line for Ward at the final whistle after that world class save in the second half!"

Below is the full selection for the SKY BET Championship's Team of the Week Matchday 5.

Huddersfield Town's is included in the SKY BET Championship's Team of the Week for Matchday 5.
Huddersfield Town's is included in the SKY BET Championship's Team of the Week for Matchday 5.

More on Huddersfield Town 1 Wolves 0

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Did you make it into our fan gallery? Fan Reaction and Views Championship Round-Up 5 Key Talking Points Rajiv van La Parra Post-Match
1 of 8

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: What YOU had to say about top-of-the league Town

Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga is fouled by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jack Price.

Another game, another win for David Wagner's men - here's how fans reacted from across the globe after Saturday's victory

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: What YOU had to say about top-of-the league Town

Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga is fouled by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jack Price.

Another game, another win for David Wagner's men - here's how fans reacted from across the globe after Saturday's victory

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

There is a real unity and togetherness around Huddersfield Town so far this season.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Five points to ponder from Huddersfield Town's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: What YOU had to say about top-of-the league Town
  3. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on Leeds United, Transfer Deadline Day and the Championship table
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Which Huddersfield Town player has made it into the EFL Team of the Week this time?
  5. Football League Championship
    Championship Round-Up Week 5: Pressure mounts on Leeds United manager Garry Monk

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent