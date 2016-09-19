Which Huddersfield Town player has made it into the EFL Team of the Week this time?

Huddersfield Town's impressive 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend has seen another of David Wagner's men chosen for the SkyBet Championship's Team of the Week.

And this week it is the turn of attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer who not only put in a fabulous performance against the Hoops but also opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

It is now the sixth time out of seven Huddersfield have been represented in the weekly awards; Aaron Mooy was chosen for his opening day performance against Brentford, David Wagner as Manager of the Week for masterminding the victory away to Newcastle, Chris Lowe against Barnsley, Danny Ward for his heroics against Wolverhampton Wanderers while record-signing Christopher Schindler picked up the accolade for his stand-out performance against Leeds United.

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Town's Kasey Palmer's celebrates his opening goal.

The Examiner's Doug Thomson was also full of praise for the on-loan youngster, giving him an eight out of 10 for his performance as well as describing him as ' progressing well' at the John Smith's Stadium.

Fans were equally impressed with the on-loan Chelsea player's showing - giving him an 8.5 out of ten which was the highest Examiner Player Rating score, followed by Elias Kachunga (8.2) with Aaron Mooy, Christopher Schindler and Rajiv van La Parra all tied in third (7.9).

Many also wrote into the Examiner to praise the player as well with Town fan Neil saying: “Been watching Town since the early 1970s and this is the most exciting team I have seen. Van La Parra and Palmer are class "

Below is the full selection for the SKY BET Championship's Team of the Week Matchday 8.