A late goal from Michael Hefele gave Huddersfield Town a dramatic 2-1 West Yorkshire derby win over Leeds United at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The win sees David Wagner's side move above their local rivals to fourth in the SkyBet Championship table – six points behind Brighton & Hove Albion in second place.

In an even first-half encounter, substitute Izzy Brown gave Town the lead in the 27th minute, slotting home Tommy Smith's cross.

The visitors then levelled eight minutes later through Chris Wood's 21st goal of the season - Kyle Bartley heading on Pablo Hernandez's cross and Wood reacting first to score from close range.

However, Town fans were sent into raptures late on when Aaron Mooy's cross was deflected into the path of the German defender to tap home.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Examiner Football Writer Doug Thomson's ratings and have your say with our online rating gadget as well.

Danny Ward

Followed on from the Brighton & Hove Albion game with another solid display and could do little about Leeds’ goal - 8 (out of 10)

Tommy Smith

Took the skipper’s armband once again and, as ever, led by example. Claimed another assist for Brown’s opener - 8

Michael Hefele

Had a superb game - as well as scoring that dramatic winner, the German ace did a great job in central defence - 9 (MOTM)

Christopher Schindler

As good against Leeds as against Brighton & Hove Albion, dominated in the air and helped Town deal with big Chris Wood - 9

Chris Lowe

The left-back stuck to his task against lively and physical opposition and played an important part for his side - 8

Jonathan Hogg

So often an unsung hero, the midfielder was a key man in this victory, and particularly good after the break - 9

Aaron Mooy

One or two balls went astray, but once again, there was no denying the quality of the Aussie international - 8

Elias Kachunga

Another effective shift from the industrious forward who made sure the Leeds defence could never take a breather - 8

Kasey Palmer

Back in the starting side, but lasted only 25 minutes before a recurrence of a hamstring problem forced him off - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

Plenty of neat moves from the Dutch wideman, but couldn’t quite provide that telling final touch - 7

Collin Quaner

An encouraging full league debut, but was unable to convert any of a number of decent chances - 7

Substitutes

Izzy Brown (for Palmer, 25) - 8

Joe Lolley (for Palmer, 65) - 8

Nahki Wells (for Quaner, 65) - 7

