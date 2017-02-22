Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town continued their surge towards the automatic SkyBet Championship promotion places with a hard-fought victory over Reading FC.

Midfielder Philip Billing grabbed the only goal of the game with eight minutes to go, striking a sweet volley from close range after good work from Tommy Smith.

In a game of few clear cut chances, David Wagner's side also had a first-half penalty saved from Royals keeper Ali Al-Habsi, denying Rajiv van La Parra from a spot-kick after a foul on Izzy Brown.

The result means Huddersfield Town move within four points of the automatic promotion places with the Royals also the same amount behind David Wagner's third-placed side having played a game more.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's assessment and have your say with our online rating gadget as well.

Danny Ward

Made some crucial saves when called upon - especially after van La Parra was denied from the penalty spot - 8 (out of 10)

Tommy Smith

Combined well with Elias Kachunga throughout and it was the full-back’s initial shot which led to the winner - 8

Chris Lowe

Always a constant threat down the left, the full-back linked up well with Aaron Mooy all night - 8

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town players are applauded into the tunnel after Reading match Share this video Watch Next

Michael Hefele

Enthusiastic as ever but picked up a needless booking for a challenge on Liam Moore as Town tried to see the game out - 7

Christopher Schindler

Confident, assured and colossal - never fazed or out of position and dealt with Reading forward Lewis Grabban excellently - 8

Philip Billing

Excellent in his positioning, passing and possession throughout and deserved his goal for his tireless work rate in the middle of the field - 9 (MOTM)

Aaron Mooy

A constant thorn in the Royals side, especially in his set piece delivery, it was another virtuoso performance from the Australian - 8

Elias Kachunga

His usual hard-work and endeavours should have been reward with a goal just before the hour-mark but it wasn’t to be - 8

Izzy Brown

Showed glimpses of his creativity in the final third and won Town’s penalty before being forced off through illness - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

Full of running going forward but too lackadaisical defensively and missed a first-half penalty before being substituted - 7

Nahki Wells

A willing runner but was only able to have a few rare glimpses of goal - should he have stepped up to take the penalty?- 7

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town players celebrate after win over Reading FC Share this video Watch Next

Substitutes

Jack Payne (for Izzy Brown, 38) -Tried to make an impact against a stubborn Reading defence - 7

Joe Lolley (for van La Parra, 66) - Struggled to get into the game when he came on - 7

Collin Quaner (for Payne 87) - Didn’t have time to make an impact - 6

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10 and don't forget, you can also now rate the referee's performance as well!