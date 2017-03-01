Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brace from Manchester City's Sergio Aguero saw the Premier League giants shatter Huddersfield Town's FA Cup hopes.

A mistake by goalkeeper Claudio Bravo allowed former City youngster Harry Bunn to fire Town into a surprise early lead at the Etihad Stadium but the hosts came back to score three goals before half-time.

Leroy Sane equalised before an Aguero penalty and Pablo Zabaleta effort put Pep Guardiola's men firmly in command.

Argentinian superstar Aguero and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho rounded off the scoring for the hosts.

Joel Coleman

Couldn’t really be faulted for any of the goals on the youngster’s 50th career appearance - 7 (out of 10)

Martin Cranie

Struggled with the pace and trickery of Leroy Sane all night long with Tommy Smith coming on as extra cover in the second-half - 6

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

Was tormented by Raheem Sterling for the entire 90 minutes and was at fault for two of Town’s four goals - 6

Mark Hudson

Walked a tightrope after an early booking for a foul on Sergio Aguero and struggled to contain the Argentinean superstar - 6

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Gave away the penalty and looked extremely shaky throughout but will be an experience the youngster will learn from - 6





Dean Whitehead



Worked tirelessly in the middle of the field but struggled to keep pace with City’s speed and potency - 6



Philip Billing

At times played with a maturity beyond his years with some sublime touches including the one to set-up Harry Bunn’s goal - 8

Harry Bunn

What a moment for the former Manchester City trainee to score at the Etihad, the forward worked hard until he ran out of steam - 7

Jack Payne

The game past the diminutive forward by too often and should have done better with a one-on-one chance at the end of the first-half - 6

Joe Lolley

Like Payne, struggles to get into the game and should have done better with a second-half header - 6

Collin Quaner



Often isolated, the forward worked tirelessly up front to provide an attacking - 7

Substitutes

Rajiv van La Parra (for Harry Bunn, 54) - Looked lively but unable to make a real impact - 6

Tommy Smith (for Joe Lolley, 61) - Came on as extra cover down the flanks but with little success - 6

Jonathan Hogg (for Philip Billing, 67) -Good to see him back in action but the game was already lost before his introduction - 6