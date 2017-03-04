Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-1 by Newcastle United on Saturday, with referee Roger East making a couple of controversial calls.
The Toon were awarded a penalty in the 10th minute when Matt Ritchie hit the turf under pressure from Nahki Wells, but replays suggest it wasn't the correct decision by the official.
Newcastle's second came after Danny Ward failed to hold on to the ball in his own box, with Daryl Murphy capitalising.
The Wales keeper was adamant he had control of the ball, but the officials disagreed.
Town pulled one back thanks to an Aaron Mooy spot kick, but Dwight Gayle sealed all the points for the Magpies with a last-minute third.
Who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.
Danny Ward
Arguably could have been stronger for Newcastle United’s second but a greasy surface also played a part - 6 (out of 10)
Tommy Smith
Always an attacking outlet down the right, linking up well with Elias Kachunga - 7
Chris Lowe
Not as far forward as full-back compatriot Smith but still caused Newcastle problems with his delivery into the box - 6
Christopher Schindler
Showed his frustration at Newcastle United’s second goal and was duly booked for his protestations - 6
Michael Hefele
A low-key performance from the often exuberant German, he made a few late surges into Newcastle’s box as Town went in search of an equaliser - 6
Aaron Mooy
Showed courage to convert the second-half penalty but was below-par by his high standards - 6
Philip Billing
Went off with a knock but before that repaid the faith shown in him by David Wagner with his performance - 7
Elias Kachunga
Hard-working as ever and linked up well with Tommy Smith but otherwise looked subdued for most of the game - 6
Izzy Brown
Blatantly targeted by Newcastle United’s aggressive approach and struggled to deal with the physicality at times - 6
Rajiv van La Parra
Showed flashes of great skill and pace and was positive throughout when others arguably looked subdued or below-par - 7
Nahki Wells
Conceded the penalty in the 9th minute and never really had a real chance at the other end of the pitch either - 6
Substitutes
Joel Coleman (for Danny Ward, 46) - Could have been the hero coming up for a late corner but it wasn’t to be - 6
Jonathan Hogg (for Philip Billing, 66) -Great to see the midfield general back in action but struggled to make an impact - 6
Collin Quaner (for Chris Lowe, 86) -Didn’t have time to make an impact - 5