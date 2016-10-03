Login Register
Huddersfield Town player praised ahead of international jaunt

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy has been a key man

Huddersfield Town training at Canalside, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, 20.09.16: Aaron Mooy.
Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy

David Wagner waved Aaron Mooy off on his latest jet jaunt with words of praise and the hope he once again returns from international duty unscathed.

The on-loan Manchester City man is an ever-present for Championship leaders Huddersfield Town, having made his 12th start in the 1-0 win at Ipswich Town.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans at Ipswich Town

Watch travelling Huddersfield Town fans go crazy in 1-0 victory at Ipswich Town
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Now he hopes to add to his 18 Australia appearances as the Socceroos continue their bid to make the 2018 World Cup finals.

Ange Postecoglou’s side face Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Thursday and Japan in Melbourne next Tuesday, October 11.

Former Melbourne City player Mooy, 26, shone in Australia’s recent wins over Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

The Sydneysider returned to West Yorkshire to score a sweet Town winner at Leeds United.

Next up for Wagner and Co is another derby, his time at home to Sheffield Wednesday, on Sunday week, October 16 (12.00).

“I am very happy with Aaron,” said the head coach.

“He is a fantastic footballer and a great person who has helped us in the past and will continue to do so.

“He knows when to accelerate the game and when to slow it down and he passes the ball very well.

“Aaron is very humble but also very ambitious and we are the same way as a club, so he’s at the right place.”

Australia are in the third phase of Asian confederation qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Their group also includes Thailand and there are home and away games running through to next September.

The top two in each of the two groups qualify for the finals.

The two third-placed sides will play each other home and away to determine which takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

Town have two other players away on international duty.

On-loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward has joined up with Wales for their World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Georgia and centre-back Jon Gorenc Stankovic is in the Slovenia Under 21 squad.

