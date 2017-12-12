Huddersfield Town were comfortably beaten by Premier League champions Chelsea in their final home match before Christmas.
Tiémoué Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro netted for the visitors, with Laurent Depoitre nodding a home a late consolation with the final touch of the match.
Here's how Rory Benson rated the Terriers on a freezing night at the John Smith's Stadium...
Jonas Lossl
Made a couple of good saves, but shouldn’t have gone short to Zanka before the first goal on a slippery surface. - 6
Chris Lowe
Unlucky not to clear the first goal off the line and did well to keep Victor Moses relatively quiet. - 6
Christopher Schindler
Not the German’s best performance in Town colours. - 6
Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen
Town’s stand-out defender on the day, but put Lossl under pressure for the first goal. - 7
Tommy Smith
Caused problems by Marcos Alonso and Willian’s combination on the left. - 5
Jonathan Hogg
Put his body around but was overworked with Town coughing up possession too often. - 6
Aaron Mooy
Mostly anonymous in the first half, but found more room to operate in the second period and was at the heart of most Town attacks. - 7 (MOTM)
Danny Williams
Covered a lot of ground, but hardly saw any of the ball. - 5
Tom Ince
Came closer than any other Town man, but his finishing was found wanting again. - 5
Elias Kachunga
Couldn’t get the ball under his spell quick enough on the slippery surface and was isolated when going forward. - 5
Steve Mounie
Cut a frustrated figure up front before being replaced by Laurent Depoitre. - 5
Substitutes
Dean Whitehead (for Jonathan Hogg, 46’) - Did well deputising for Hogg. - 6
Florent Hadergjonaj (for Chris Lowe, 67’) - Solid on the left after his introduction. Good ball in for Laurent Depoitre’s goal. - 7
Laurent Depoitre (for Steve Mounie, 74’) - Fine header for the goal. Deserved it after drawing a good save from Thibaut Courtois minutes before. - 7