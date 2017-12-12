Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were comfortably beaten by Premier League champions Chelsea in their final home match before Christmas.

Tiémoué Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro netted for the visitors, with Laurent Depoitre nodding a home a late consolation with the final touch of the match.

Here's how Rory Benson rated the Terriers on a freezing night at the John Smith's Stadium...

Jonas Lossl

Made a couple of good saves, but shouldn’t have gone short to Zanka before the first goal on a slippery surface. - 6

Chris Lowe

Unlucky not to clear the first goal off the line and did well to keep Victor Moses relatively quiet. - 6

Christopher Schindler

Not the German’s best performance in Town colours. - 6

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Town’s stand-out defender on the day, but put Lossl under pressure for the first goal. - 7

Tommy Smith

Caused problems by Marcos Alonso and Willian’s combination on the left. - 5

Jonathan Hogg

Put his body around but was overworked with Town coughing up possession too often. - 6

Aaron Mooy

Mostly anonymous in the first half, but found more room to operate in the second period and was at the heart of most Town attacks. - 7 (MOTM)

Danny Williams

Covered a lot of ground, but hardly saw any of the ball. - 5

Tom Ince

Came closer than any other Town man, but his finishing was found wanting again. - 5

Elias Kachunga

Couldn’t get the ball under his spell quick enough on the slippery surface and was isolated when going forward. - 5

Steve Mounie

Cut a frustrated figure up front before being replaced by Laurent Depoitre. - 5

Substitutes

Dean Whitehead (for Jonathan Hogg, 46’) - Did well deputising for Hogg. - 6

Florent Hadergjonaj (for Chris Lowe, 67’) - Solid on the left after his introduction. Good ball in for Laurent Depoitre’s goal. - 7

Laurent Depoitre (for Steve Mounie, 74’) - Fine header for the goal. Deserved it after drawing a good save from Thibaut Courtois minutes before. - 7