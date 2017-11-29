Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town suffered their heaviest Premier League defeat at the hands of Arsenal today, with the Gunners running out 5-0 victors.

Despite the scoreline, Town played well in the capital but were punished by four minutes of madness in the second period, which saw the hsots net three goals.

Olivier Giroud netted a brace for Arsenal, while Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette also got on the scoresheet.

Have a look at Rory Benson’s assessment of the Town players and have your say with our gadget below.

Jonas Lossl

Couldn’t do much about any of the goals and found Mounie well in the first half to relieve the mounting Arsenal pressure.- 6

Martin Cranie

Slotted in well alongside Zanka and Schindler in an unfamiliar formation. - 7

Christopher Schindler

Made some sensational blocks for the Town cause. Led from the back.- 8 (MOTM)

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Had a good chance to pull Town level from a Lowe cross, but couldn’t keep his effort down. - 6

Chris Lowe

A strong match for the left back, whose crossing caused Arsenal problems. - 7

Jonathan Hogg

Got around the pitch superbly to break up the fluid Arsenal forwards, but was caught in possession occasionally. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Not the midfielder’s most influential performance in the centre of the park. - 6

Florent Hadergjonaj

Ran well down the right hand side and steered a couple of dangerous crosses into the Arsenal box. - 7

Elias Kachunga

A good outlet for Town in the first period, but drifted to the peripheries after the interval. - 7

Steve Mounie

Battled well up front, but often found himself isolated after winning the first header. - 7

Collin Quaner

First touch let the big man down too often, despite finding himself in some promising areas. - 6

(Image: James Griffiths / Griffiths Phot)

Substitutes

Danny Williams (for Aaron Mooy, 74) - Fought for possession well after his introduction. - 6

Laurent Depoitre (for Steve Mounie, 74) - Ran the channels, but had no real service to latch on to. - 6

Dean Whitehead (for Jonathan Hogg, 78) - Battled well when Town were under pressure at the end. - 6