Huddersfield Town suffered their heaviest Premier League defeat at the hands of Arsenal today, with the Gunners running out 5-0 victors.
Despite the scoreline, Town played well in the capital but were punished by four minutes of madness in the second period, which saw the hsots net three goals.
Olivier Giroud netted a brace for Arsenal, while Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette also got on the scoresheet.
Have a look at Rory Benson’s assessment of the Town players and have your say with our gadget below.
Jonas Lossl
Couldn’t do much about any of the goals and found Mounie well in the first half to relieve the mounting Arsenal pressure.- 6
Martin Cranie
Slotted in well alongside Zanka and Schindler in an unfamiliar formation. - 7
Christopher Schindler
Made some sensational blocks for the Town cause. Led from the back.- 8 (MOTM)
Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen
Had a good chance to pull Town level from a Lowe cross, but couldn’t keep his effort down. - 6
Chris Lowe
A strong match for the left back, whose crossing caused Arsenal problems. - 7
Jonathan Hogg
Got around the pitch superbly to break up the fluid Arsenal forwards, but was caught in possession occasionally. - 7
Aaron Mooy
Not the midfielder’s most influential performance in the centre of the park. - 6
Florent Hadergjonaj
Ran well down the right hand side and steered a couple of dangerous crosses into the Arsenal box. - 7
Elias Kachunga
A good outlet for Town in the first period, but drifted to the peripheries after the interval. - 7
Steve Mounie
Battled well up front, but often found himself isolated after winning the first header. - 7
Collin Quaner
First touch let the big man down too often, despite finding himself in some promising areas. - 6
Substitutes
Danny Williams (for Aaron Mooy, 74) - Fought for possession well after his introduction. - 6
Laurent Depoitre (for Steve Mounie, 74) - Ran the channels, but had no real service to latch on to. - 6
Dean Whitehead (for Jonathan Hogg, 78) - Battled well when Town were under pressure at the end. - 6