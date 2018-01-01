Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 by Leicester City today as the Terriers slumped to a seventh away league defeat of the season.

Riyad Mahrez netted the first for the hosts before setting up Islam Slimani to take the clash out of the Terriers’ reach.

Marc Albrighton rounded off the scoring late on in what was a poor second-half display by the tired Town team.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances.

Jonas Lossl

Couldn’t do anything about any of the goals and made a couple of decent saves. - 7

Chris Lowe

Did well to keep Riyad Mahrez relatively quiet, but lost his man for the Foxes’ opener. - 7

Christopher Schindler

Made some crucial tackles for Town after finding himself exposed in some dangerous areas. - 7 (MOTM)

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Had a decent first half, but couldn’t follow up that display in the second period. - 6

Tommy Smith

Got forward a fair amount, but couldn’t pick anyone out with his crosses. Defended well before his substitution. - 6

Danny Williams

Put his body on the line for the Town cause and could have had Harry Maguire sent off in the first half as he bore down on goal. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Had a good first half, but looked fatigued in the second period. - 6

Rajiv Van La Parra

Ran himself into the ground but looked jaded after the busy festive schedule. - 6

Joe Lolley

Didn’t show the same spark as he had done in his previous appearances from the bench. - 6

Tom Ince

Not creative enough in the final third, but may also be feeling the effects of a heavy workload in recent weeks. - 5

Steve Mounie

Not a good day for the Benin international. Couldn’t hold the ball up for his teammates and didn't cause enough problems for the Leicester defence. - 5

Substitutes

Collin Quaner (for Joe Lolley, 58’) - Blazed one shot well wide and couldn’t make an impact coming off the bench. - 6

Scott Malone (for Chris Lowe, 75’) -.Looked solid enough after his introduction. - 6

Laurent Depoitre (for Tommy Smith, 81’) - N/A