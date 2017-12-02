Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Everton in Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge of the Toffees today.

Gylfi Sigurdsson bagged the first for the hosts, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin made it two with 17 minutes to go.

Town battled well, but looked blunt in attack once again as their goalless record away from home stretched to 10 hours and 42 minutes.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Rory Benson’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well...

Jonas Lossl

Two strong saves to keep Town level. Couldn’t do anything about either goals - 7

Scott Malone

Looked good going forward, but was too often caught out by the pace of Aaron Lennon - 6

Christopher Schindler

Another solid performance by the Town vice captain - 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Made a few crucial tackles and was unlucky to see the ball end up in the back of the net after blocking Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s strike - 7

Tommy Smith

Looked solid at the back and kept Sigurdsson quiet for the majority of the match despite his opening - 7

Danny Williams

Battled well against Wayne Rooney in the middle of the pitch and got Town out of trouble with a few well-timed tackles - 8 (MOTM)

Aaron Mooy

Was central to Town’s attacking threat in the first half, but tired in the second - 6

Collin Quaner

Ran well down the right, but didn’t cause Cuco Martina any real problems - 5

Tom Ince

Industrious going forward, but lacked a final product. Lost the ball in the build up to the second goal - 6

Elias Kachunga

Got into some good areas and earned a number of free kicks for Town. Unfortunately couldn’t find that final ball - 7

Laurent Depoitre

Challenged for everything that came his way, but too often found himself isolated with his back to goal - 6

Substitutes

Kasey Palmer (for Collin Quaner, 46’) - Looked busy when he came on and made a few strong tackles, but did not get going creatively - 6

Steve Mounie (for Scott Malone , 70’) - Couldn’t really get into the game after his introduction - 6