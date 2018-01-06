Huddersfield Town claimed a place in the FA Cup fourth round with victory over Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium.

Rajiv Van La Parra and Danny Williams netted the goals for the Terriers - with the US international taking our man-of-the-match award - before Derik Osede pulled one back for the hosts.

Town were able to see out the game on a bitterly cold night in Greater Manchester though, and have booked their spot in Monday night’s draw.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances.

Joel Coleman

Not called upon too often, but did what was needed of him well and smartly slowed the game down at the end. - 7

Scott Malone

Got forward well in the first period, but couldn’t seem to get the ball under his spell after the break. - 6

Michael Hefele

Great to see him back for Town. Made a couple of mistimed tackles, but overall looked good on his comeback. - 7

Terence Kongolo

Looks a cultured centre half. Tired towards the end, but he’s just come off a winter break at AS Monaco. - 7

Tommy Smith

Solid performance from the Town skipper. Couldn’t get forward too much in the second half, but did his defensive duties well. - 7

Danny Williams

Linked attack and defence really well and deserved his goal, despite it taking a huge deflection. - 8 (MOTM)

Jonathan Hogg

Here, there, everywhere. His usual gut-busting performance in central midfield. - 8

Collin Quaner

Unlucky to pick up an injury after some strong performances in recent weeks. Wasn’t in the match at all today. - 6

Joe Lolley

Much more threatening in the second period after a quiet first 45 minutes. - 7

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Flashes of brilliance from the youngster, but didn’t torment the Bolton defence as regularly as he would have liked. - 7

Laurent Depoitre

Stood out in the first half despite a lack of service. Had a quieter second period.- 7

Substitutes

Rajiv Van La Parra (for Collin Quaner, 39’) - Broke the deadlock for Town and added quality to an otherwise dull affair. - 7

Philip Billing (for Joe Lolley, 76’) - Really good to see the Dane back from injury, but didn’t have much to do in the final minutes. - 6

Dean Whitehead (for Michael Hefele, 85’) - N/A