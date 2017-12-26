The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town played out an entertaining draw against Stoke City today as Tom Ince netted his first competitive goal for the Terriers.

The English winger netted the first at the John Smith’s Stadium before Ramadan Sobhi levelled for the Potters.

Neither side could find a winner, but both may feel aggrieved as referee Anthony Taylor waved away penalty shouts for the hosts and the visitors.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances today.

Jonas Lossl

Made arguably the save of the season in what was a top display from the keeper. - 9 (MOTM)

Chris Lowe

Got up and down the left really well, putting in some decent crosses. - 8

Christopher Schindler

Had a superb game up against Peter Crouch, but could have been penalised for his tackle on Mame Diouf in the box. - 8

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Decent performance from the Dane, but didn’t have as much to contend with as his centre-back partner. - 7

Tommy Smith

Got forward well but was beaten at times by the dangerous Choupo-Moting - 7

Jonathan Hogg

Protected the back four really well and provided the perfect foil for Mooy.- 8

Aaron Mooy

Grew into the game and was unlucky to be denied a stone-wall penalty by the ref. - 7

Rajiv Van La Parra

Forced Jack Butland into a couple of saves, but couldn’t make a telling contribution. - 7

Collin Quaner

Going from strength to strength in the Premier League. Another great display of direct running. - 9

Tom Ince

Finally got his goal and looked dangerous throughout with his pace and trickery. - 8

Steve Mounie

Put his body around well but couldn’t find the net on his return to the side. - 7

Substitutes

Laurent Depoitre (for Steve Mounie, 62’) - Big and strong against a physical Stoke defence. Held the ball up well. - 7

Joe Lolley (for Rajiv Van La Parra, 62’) - Linked up well with Malone on the left following his introduction. Nearly broke the deadlock with a drilled effort. - 7

Scott Malone (for Chris Lowe, 82’) - Attacking move by the boss to bring on the marauding left back, who made some dangerous runs down his wing. - 7