Huddersfield Town earned another Premier League point against Burnley today, despite being second best throughout the contest.

The Clarets were the better team at the John Smith's Stadium, but could not break the deadlock as Town ended a prosperous 2017 with a goalless draw.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances today.

Jonas Lossl

Kept the scores level with a great save from Kevin Long in the first half and had a strong game between the sticks. - 8 (MOTM)

Scott Malone

Had a few good moments going forward, but Johann Gudmundsson had the better of him for most of the match. - 6

Christopher Schindler

Had a decent game up against the lively Ashley Barnes. - 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

An uncharacteristically error-prone performance by the centre back, but won a number of headers. - 6

Florent Hadergjonaj

Couldn’t show his attacking prowess as he has done in recent weeks, but looked solid enough in defence. - 6

Jonathan Hogg

Put in some important tackles in the middle of the park and led by example. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Couldn’t assert himself offensively as he has before, with Burnley keeping a watchful eye on the playmaker. - 6

Rajiv Van La Parra

Took too long on the ball and was caught in possession too often. - 5

Collin Quaner

Lots of running down the right and tested Nick Pope in the first half. - 7

Tom Ince

Didn’t get into the game and invited pressure with some misplaced passes. - 5

Laurent Depoitre

Held the ball up well but was hamstrung by a lack of service and quality in the final third. - 7

Substitutes

Tommy Smith (for Florent Hadergjonaj, 46’) - Solid defensive performance after his introduction and threatened more than Hadergjonaj. - 7

Joe Lolley (for Tom Ince, 55’) - Once again looked bright after his introduction but couldn’t make the telling difference. - 7

Danny Williams (for Collin Quaner, 82’) - N/A