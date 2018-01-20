The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town slipped to a damaging defeat at Stoke City today.

The Potters claimed a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Joe Allen and Mame Diouf, with Paul Lambert's side now just a point behind the Terriers.

Town were well below par on the day and didn't deserve anything out of the game, with Stoke the better side throughout.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances.

Jonas Lossl

Town’s standout on the day. Made some good saves, but ultimately couldn’t earn Town a crucial point. - 7 (MOTM)

Scott Malone

Should have cleared Stoke’s opening goal and wasn't particularly solid defensively. - 5

Christopher Schindler

Kept Town in the game with a few tackles. Was in the wars, but battled well under Stoke’s long ball. - 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Had a decent game at the heart of Town’s defence, but was beaten for pace in the build up to the first goal. - 6

Florent Hadergjonaj

Got forward better than any other Town man in the first half, but didn’t have the same influence after the interval.- 6

Aaron Mooy

Really off colour today. Took too long on the ball and couldn’t find the key pass. - 4

Jonathan Hogg

Did his job well and got around the pitch, but misplaced a few passes. - 6

Tom Ince

Didn’t do enough creatively for the Terriers. - 5

Rajiv Van La Parra

Got into some good positions - especially in the first half - but couldn’t come up with an incisive effort or pass. - 5

Alex Pritchard

Couldn’t provide the attacking spark for Town, but - like Ince and Van La Parra - had minimal options upfield. - 5

Steve Mounie

Hardly had a touch of the ball. Bullied by Stoke’s physical centre backs. - 4

Substitutes

Collin Quaner (for Tom Ince, 56’) - Brought some energy to the right flank, but couldn’t make a telling contribution. - 6

Abdelhamid Sabiri (for Alex Pritchard, 60’) - Struggled to create - like most on the day. - 6

Laurent Depoitre (for Jonathan Hogg, 79’) - Challenged the centre backs well when he came on, but was limited to chasing long balls. - 6