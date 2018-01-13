Huddersfield Town were well beaten by West Ham United today as Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic starred for the visitors.

The Argentine netted a brace in the second half, with Arnautovic grabbing one after Joe Lolley had cancelled out Mark Noble’s opener.

It was a poor performance from the hosts, who slip behind the Irons in the Premier League table as a result.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances on a poor day at the John Smith's Stadium.

LOOK: Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United, 13.01.18: Match Action from the John Smith's Stadium
Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United, 13.01.18: Town boss David Wagner looks on prior to the Premier League match.
View gallery

Jonas Lossl

Played a horrible ball into Joe Lolley for the first goal. Didn’t have a save to make. - 5

Scott Malone

Vacated his defensive position at times but got forward well in the first half. - 5

Christopher Schindler

Didn’t have his best game, but made some tackles to keep the scoreline somewhat respectable. - 5

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Caught out by the pace of Arnautovic and Lanzini too often. - 4

Video Loading

Tommy Smith

Played Lanzini onside for the third goal and couldn’t seem to find a teammate with his passing. - 4

Aaron Mooy

Didn’t exert his usual influence on the game and didn’t find his men enough with his passing. - 5

Jonathan Hogg

Broke up play as best he could, but was overrun in the heart of Town’s midfield. - 6 (MOTM)

Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United, 13.01.18: Town's Jonathan Hogg battles with West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini.
Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United, 13.01.18: Town's Jonathan Hogg battles with West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini.

Tom Ince

Couldn’t create anything for the hosts and was caught in possession too often. - 4

Rajiv Van La Parra

Looked most likely to cause West Ham problems in the first half, but didn’t get into the match in the second period. - 5

Joe Lolley

Redeemed himself with his goal after losing the ball for the Hammers’ opener. - 6

Laurent Depoitre

Isolated up front but put his body around well when given the opportunity. - 6

Video Loading

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard (for Joe Lolley, 66’) - Provided a creative spark Town were in desperate need of in the second half. - 6

Terence Kongolo (for Tommy Smith, 71’) - Shored up the Town defence after his introduction. - 6