The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were well beaten by West Ham United today as Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic starred for the visitors.

The Argentine netted a brace in the second half, with Arnautovic grabbing one after Joe Lolley had cancelled out Mark Noble’s opener.

It was a poor performance from the hosts, who slip behind the Irons in the Premier League table as a result.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances on a poor day at the John Smith's Stadium.

Jonas Lossl

Played a horrible ball into Joe Lolley for the first goal. Didn’t have a save to make. - 5

Scott Malone

Vacated his defensive position at times but got forward well in the first half. - 5

Christopher Schindler

Didn’t have his best game, but made some tackles to keep the scoreline somewhat respectable. - 5

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Caught out by the pace of Arnautovic and Lanzini too often. - 4

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Tommy Smith

Played Lanzini onside for the third goal and couldn’t seem to find a teammate with his passing. - 4

Aaron Mooy

Didn’t exert his usual influence on the game and didn’t find his men enough with his passing. - 5

Jonathan Hogg

Broke up play as best he could, but was overrun in the heart of Town’s midfield. - 6 (MOTM)

Tom Ince

Couldn’t create anything for the hosts and was caught in possession too often. - 4

Rajiv Van La Parra

Looked most likely to cause West Ham problems in the first half, but didn’t get into the match in the second period. - 5

Joe Lolley

Redeemed himself with his goal after losing the ball for the Hammers’ opener. - 6

Laurent Depoitre

Isolated up front but put his body around well when given the opportunity. - 6

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard (for Joe Lolley, 66’) - Provided a creative spark Town were in desperate need of in the second half. - 6

Terence Kongolo (for Tommy Smith, 71’) - Shored up the Town defence after his introduction. - 6