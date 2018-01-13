Huddersfield Town were well beaten by West Ham United today as Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic starred for the visitors.
The Argentine netted a brace in the second half, with Arnautovic grabbing one after Joe Lolley had cancelled out Mark Noble’s opener.
It was a poor performance from the hosts, who slip behind the Irons in the Premier League table as a result.
Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances on a poor day at the John Smith's Stadium.
Jonas Lossl
Played a horrible ball into Joe Lolley for the first goal. Didn’t have a save to make. - 5
Scott Malone
Vacated his defensive position at times but got forward well in the first half. - 5
Christopher Schindler
Didn’t have his best game, but made some tackles to keep the scoreline somewhat respectable. - 5
Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen
Caught out by the pace of Arnautovic and Lanzini too often. - 4
Tommy Smith
Played Lanzini onside for the third goal and couldn’t seem to find a teammate with his passing. - 4
Aaron Mooy
Didn’t exert his usual influence on the game and didn’t find his men enough with his passing. - 5
Jonathan Hogg
Broke up play as best he could, but was overrun in the heart of Town’s midfield. - 6 (MOTM)
Tom Ince
Couldn’t create anything for the hosts and was caught in possession too often. - 4
Rajiv Van La Parra
Looked most likely to cause West Ham problems in the first half, but didn’t get into the match in the second period. - 5
Joe Lolley
Redeemed himself with his goal after losing the ball for the Hammers’ opener. - 6
Laurent Depoitre
Isolated up front but put his body around well when given the opportunity. - 6
Substitutes
Alex Pritchard (for Joe Lolley, 66’) - Provided a creative spark Town were in desperate need of in the second half. - 6
Terence Kongolo (for Tommy Smith, 71’) - Shored up the Town defence after his introduction. - 6