The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned a good point away from home today against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.

In what was a feisty encounter, Town fought from behind to earn another Premier League point, with Laurent Depoitre cancelling out Charlie Austin’s opener.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances today.

Jonas Lossl

A couple of good saves after being clattered by Charlie Austin, but also had a few shaky moments with his distribution. - 7

Scott Malone

Not as attacking as usual and had a quiet match on the left. - 6

Christopher Schindler

Won a lot of headers in the first 20 minutes, but looked slightly out of position in the latter stages of the second half as Southampton grew into the game.- 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Solid enough at centre back but was quite exposed in the second half. Contributed to a great day out for the travelling Town fans with free beers. - 7

Florent Hadergjonaj

Excellent on the right. Impressing more and more with his delivery towards Laurent Depoitre. - 8

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Danny Williams

Broke up play well in the centre, and had a fair amount to deal with after Town went behind. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Left Williams with too much defensive work at times, but made an impact offensively - especially in the second period. - 7

Rajiv Van La Parra

Never really got into the game on the left and fluffed a good chance early on. - 6

Collin Quaner

Followed up his excellent performance last week with a solid one on the south coast. - 7

Tom Ince

Lots of energy from the number 10, but couldn’t quite make that telling contribution in the form of an assist or a goal. - 6

Laurent Depoitre

Buried his chance and was a nuisance all game up front.- 8 (MOTM)

Substitutes

Tommy Smith (for Florent Hadergjonaj, 61’) - Solid defensively and picked Depoitre out with a glorious ball for the goal. - 7

Joe Lolley (for Rajiv Van La Parra, 61’) - Looked lively coming off the bench. - 7

Steve Mounie (for Laurent Depoitre, 81) - Got caught in possession once or twice. - 6