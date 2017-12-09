Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town dominated Brighton and Hove Albion to take three points and leapfrog them in the Premier League table this afternoon.

Steve Mounie netted a brace for the Terriers in the first half, but was ably assisted by Town’s fantastic forwards who carved the Seagulls open on a number of occasions.

The Benin international was our man of the match, but six Town men were also rated nines out of 10.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances today.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jonas Lossl

Not much for the big man to do this afternoon, but made a good stop from Glenn Murray in the first period - despite the forward being offside. - 7

Chris Lowe

Great display from the left back. Defended solidly and got his deliveries into the box spot on. - 9

Christopher Schindler

Commanding at the back. Won everything in the air and had Murray in his back pocket. - 8

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Top performance from the Dane. Both centre backs looked comfortable against Brighton’s forwards.. - 8

Tommy Smith

Led by example. Got up and down the wing well and kept Izzy Brown quiet. - 8

Jonathan Hogg

Broke up several Brighton attacks and covered every blade of grass for the cause. - 9

Aaron Mooy

Controlled the game superbly alongside Hogg. The Seagulls had no answer to last year’s promotion-winning midfield duo. - 9

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Collin Quaner

A typical all-energy performance from the big man, but no final product on the day. - 7

Tom Ince

Tore Brighton apart with his running, but couldn’t find that elusive goal. - 9

Elias Kachunga

Constantly up and down the wing and causing Brighton problems regularly. - 9

Steve Mounie

A constant thorn in the Seagulls’ side this afternoon. Ran the channels well and totally deserved his two goals. - 9 (MOTM)

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Substitutes

Laurent Depoitre (for Steve Mounie, 85’) N/A

Joe Lolley (for Tom Ince, 86’) -N/A

Elias Kachunga (for Danny Williams, 89’) - N/A