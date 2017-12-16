The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed a second away win of the season today as they comfortably beat Watford at Vicarage Road.

An Aaron Mooy brace - along with goals from Laurent Depoitre and Elias Kachunga - handed Town the early Christmas present, with Abdoulaye Doucoure firing home a cracking consolation for the hosts.

Both sides ended the match with 10 men, with Troy Deeney and Jonathan Hogg both seeing red.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances today.

Jonas Lossl

Not much to do on the day, but made two good saves to deny Watford in the second half.- 8

Chris Lowe

Solid until injury forced him from the pitch. - 7

Christopher Schindler

Another reliable performance from Town’s vice captain. - 8

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Has formed a strong partnership with Schindler and put in another strong display. - 8

Florent Hadergjonaj

Performed well after deputising for the ill skipper Tommy Smith.- 8

Jonathan Hogg

Covered every blade of glass, but his mistimed tackle and subsequent red card put Town under pressure late on. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Once again the creative hub for the Terriers and got on the scoresheet twice. - 9

Rajiv Van La Parra

Caused problems with his pace throughout the match. - 8

Collin Quaner

A performance reminiscent of his display at Hillsborough in the play-off semi-finals last year. Superb.- 9 (MOTM)

Elias Kachunga

Looked really positive - and grabbed the crucial first goal - before being withdrawn with a nasty-looking knee injury. - 7

Laurent Depoitre

Took his goal well and bullied the Watford defenders at times.- 9

Substitutes

Tom Ince (for Elias Kachunga, 18’) - Created plenty and managed the game well for Town at the end. - 8

Scott Malone (for Chris Lowe, 45’) - Solid down the left side. - 7

Danny Williams (for Rajiv Van La Parra, 63’) - Helped relieve the Watford pressure after Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goal. - 7