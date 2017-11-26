Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were unable to prevent Manchester City from extending their unbeaten run to 18 games in what was a heroic performance from David Wagner's side.

Christopher Schindler's deflected header off Nicolas Otamendi sent an already rocking John Smith's Stadium into raptures on the stroke of half-time before the Premier League giants came from behind.

Sergio Aguero equalised from the penalty-spot at the start of the second period before Raheem Sterling grabbed the winner in the 84 minute.

Town then had Rajiv van la Parra dismissed at the final whistle for an altercation with Leroy Sane with the defeat leaving the Terriers 11th in the table.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Blake Welton’s assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Jonas Lossl

Unable to prevent either of Manchester City’s goals but looked comfortable throughout - 8

Tommy Smith

An assured display from the full-back at both ends of the pitch against his former side - 7

Christopher Schindler

Crunching last ditch tackles and goal-making headers - a simply heroic performance - 9 (MOTM)

Mathias Zanka

A fantastic tussle with Vincent Kompany at set-pieces - one he was more than equal to - 8

Scott Malone

At fault for City’s equalising goal from the penalty spot but stuck to his task well enough - 7

Jonathan Hogg

An absolute machine throughout, the midfielder must have covered every blade of grass - 9

Danny Williams

Another engine room warrior - only eclipsed by the performance of Jonathan Hogg - 8

Aaron Mooy

Not at his creative best as defensive duties took their toll but still key to the Town cause - 8

Tom Ince

Looked so much more effective out on the right-wing - surely has to remain there now - 8

Rajiv van La Parra

Another fine performance which was only disappointingly blotted by his late red-card - 7

Laurent Depoitre

Phenomenal performance leading the line on his own throughout - the man is a beast - 9

Substitutes

Chris Lowe (for Scott Malone, 74) -Came on and did his part late into the game - 6

Collin Quaner (for Tom Ince, 81) - The super-sub came on and made an immediate impact - 6

Steve Mounie (for Jonathan Hogg, 86) -Didn’t have long enough on the pitch to make an impression - NA