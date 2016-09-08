Which Huddersfield Town player is up for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the month?

Huddersfield Town's first team squad training at PPG Canalside - but who has been the star player for August?

Huddersfield Town’s Aaron Mooy is one of four contenders for the Sky Bet Championship player of the month award for August.

The on-loan Manchester City ace’s inclusion comes as he returns from international duty with Australia.

And with Town top of the Championship going into Saturday’s big derby at Leeds United, head coach David Wagner is among four candidates for the manager of the month prize.

WATCH: The Examiner's Blake Welton on the Championship Manager & Player of the Month Awards

Mooy, who helped Australia to victories over Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, is up against fellow midfielders Conor Hourihane, of Barnsley, and Tom Cairney, of Fulham, as well as Wolves full-back Matt Doherty.

The judging panel is made up of Sky Sports’ English Football League expert Don Goodman, EFL communications director Mark Rowan, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet football trading manager Paul Lowery.

The winner will be announced on Friday and the organisers said of former Melbourne City player Mooy, who has is on a season-long loan and has started all six of Town’s matches in all competitions: “He is the creative force behind his side’s unbeaten (league) start.

“Playing in a deeper role than normal, his vision and probing passes from deep have set Huddersfield on the front foot.

“His delivery from set-pieces has also proved vital.”

Aaron Mooy is key to everything positive and creative that Huddersfield Town do.

Here’s the lowdown, according to the EFL, of the other three nominees.

Cairney: Midfielder fulfilling the potential at which his technique, cultured passing and dribbling ability have always hinted.

Given free rein on the right with an ability to cut inside, his two goals included a lovely curler in the 1-1 draw at former club Leeds United.

Doherty: A steadying influence in a defence which conceded just four goals in five games, the 24-year-old impressed with his willingness to drive into the opposition box, cut inside to score, as he did against Reading and almost again at Huddersfield.

Hourihane: The Irishman’s energy and awareness played a starring role in Barnsley’s return to the Championship.

Scored two goals, including a spectacular free-kick, in the 3-2 win over QPR, while his pinpoint passing helped to create three others.