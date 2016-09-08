Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Which Huddersfield Town player is up for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the month?

There are four contenders for August's accolade which also includes players from Barnsley, Fulham and Wolves

Huddersfield Town's first team squad training at PPG Canalside - but who has been the star player for August?
Huddersfield Town's first team squad training at PPG Canalside - but who has been the star player for August?

Huddersfield Town’s Aaron Mooy is one of four contenders for the Sky Bet Championship player of the month award for August.

The on-loan Manchester City ace’s inclusion comes as he returns from international duty with Australia.

And with Town top of the Championship going into Saturday’s big derby at Leeds United, head coach David Wagner is among four candidates for the manager of the month prize.

WATCH: The Examiner's Blake Welton on the Championship Manager & Player of the Month Awards

WATCH: The Examiner's Blake Welton on the Championship Manager & Player of the Month Awards
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Mooy, who helped Australia to victories over Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, is up against fellow midfielders Conor Hourihane, of Barnsley, and Tom Cairney, of Fulham, as well as Wolves full-back Matt Doherty.

The judging panel is made up of Sky Sports’ English Football League expert Don Goodman, EFL communications director Mark Rowan, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet football trading manager Paul Lowery.

The winner will be announced on Friday and the organisers said of former Melbourne City player Mooy, who has is on a season-long loan and has started all six of Town’s matches in all competitions: “He is the creative force behind his side’s unbeaten (league) start.

“Playing in a deeper role than normal, his vision and probing passes from deep have set Huddersfield on the front foot.

“His delivery from set-pieces has also proved vital.”

Aaron Mooy is key to everything positive and creative that Huddersfield Town do.
Aaron Mooy is key to everything positive and creative that Huddersfield Town do.

Here’s the lowdown, according to the EFL, of the other three nominees.

Cairney: Midfielder fulfilling the potential at which his technique, cultured passing and dribbling ability have always hinted.

Given free rein on the right with an ability to cut inside, his two goals included a lovely curler in the 1-1 draw at former club Leeds United.

Doherty: A steadying influence in a defence which conceded just four goals in five games, the 24-year-old impressed with his willingness to drive into the opposition box, cut inside to score, as he did against Reading and almost again at Huddersfield.

Hourihane: The Irishman’s energy and awareness played a starring role in Barnsley’s return to the Championship.

Scored two goals, including a spectacular free-kick, in the 3-2 win over QPR, while his pinpoint passing helped to create three others.

Huddersfield Town latest

Latest Leeds-Huddersfield Betting Odds Why do supporters hate Leeds United? Leeds v Huddersfield Squad Selector PL referee for West Yorkshire derby
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Who are Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's manager of the month rivals?

David Wagner has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for August.

The German is one of four Sky Bet Championship managers on the shortlist to scoop the accolade for August

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town man Aaron Mooy helps Australia to victory

The Socceroos have started their latest World Cup qualification phase strongly

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Aaron Mooy

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United miss out on international free agent, Ghana captain failed medical at Reading
  2. Football League Championship
    Why do most supporters hate Leeds United?
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Which Huddersfield Town player is up for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the month?
  4. David Wagner
    Who are Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's manager of the month rivals?
  5. Rajiv Van La Parra
    Rajiv van La Parra out to banish bad memory as Huddersfield Town chase historic start to season

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent