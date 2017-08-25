Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So, Huddersfield Town are 34 points from safety in the Premier League!

What an amazing first couple of weeks it has been for the club, the players, the head coach and the fans.

The dream, or should we say the Premier League wave, that Town fans are riding seems to go on and on and long may it continue.

Live in front of the Sky TV cameras, with coverage screened around the globe, Town showed the world against Newcastle United that it’s no fluke they are in the Premier League.

And they also showed they are going to have a real go at staying there.

It is amazing what two league wins and six points can do as Town, who were favourites for relegation at the start of the season, are now odds-on at 1/2 to stay up and 6/4 against to go down.

Those odds would have been completely reversed two Premier League games ago.

Burnley, Brighton and Newcastle are now shorter prices to go down than Town.

Maybe the Huddersfield Railway Station cat, Felix, knows more than we are giving her credit for, having predicted three straight league wins to start the season for Town!

Let’s hope that comes true against Southampton at the John Smith’s on Saturday.

However, I must confess I would take a point if it was offered now, even though there are so many positives about Town right now.

We seem to have used every superlative already about the players, David Wagner and every aspect of the club, but the one person who probably hasn’t received the recognition he deserves is the club’s new Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

He is an imposing figure at 6ft 5in tall, but he’s been imposing in his performances as well.

It was only when you saw his save off Matt Ritchie in the first half from behind the goal you realised what a world class save it was.

It literally was his fingertips which kept the ball out of the net.

His displays have been a major factor in Town’s early confidence.

Keepers, usually, are under-rated, but you can make a name for yourself in the top flight, like Pickford and Heaton at Sunderland and Burnley respectively last season.

They both performed under a barrage of pressure game after game, and they couldn’t relax for a single minute of any 90 throughout the campaign.

Pickford now looks a really class act at Everton.

So Lossl, having made such a positive start, has massive incentives going forward.

I could go on talking about Town’s players, formation and games coming up, but I have to digress and recognise the incredible achievements of Wayne Rooney as an England player.

He has retired from national duty with the Three Lions, and it absolutely makes me sick to read some of the negative rubbish which people are putting out on social media.

Everybody thinks they have an opinion worth listening to these days, but to be honest the vast majority simply don’t – and that’s been the case with Rooney over the last 48 hours or so.

Rooney has been a top professional for many, many years.

You don’t survive at the top of the professional game unless you are focused, committed and give your life to the sport.

He has had his off-field antics in the past – many do – but he has now settled down, matured and is a real icon for the fans at Everton.

With regard to England, we should applaud, respect and celebrate a fantastic international career.