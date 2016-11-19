Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells and Kasey Palmer are among the Huddersfield Town players to have caught Neil Warnock’s eye.

The former Town manager aims to condemn David Wagner’s third-placed side to a third successive away Championship defeat.

But he says fourth-bottom Cardiff, where he became boss on October 5, have their work cut out to claim a win.

“We played Huddersfield at Rotherham last season when I was there,” said Warnock, looking back at a 1-1 draw in South Yorkshire which helped the Millers avoid the drop.

“They were one of the best sides we played in that spell.

“I was very impressed with Wells and the way they played in midfield, they’ll have a lot of possession because that’s how they are.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on Cardiff City trip Share this video Watch Next

“The lad Palmer has done very well behind Wells and I speak to (Town chairman) Dean Hoyle quite a lot too.

“I just think he wanted to try something different and it’s done wonders.

“You can see Wagner is enjoying it, he’s done ever so well.

“It’s better for us to play against these sort of teams, though.”

On-loan Chelsea man Palmer has been troubled by a hip problem but has been back in full training since Wednesday.

And striker Wells, like keeper Joe Murphy, is over a bout of illness.

Town’s only definite absentees are forwards Joel Lolley (foot) and Harry Bunn (hamstring).