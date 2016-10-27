Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young Huddersfield Town supporters were given a half-term treat this afternoon as the club held an open training session at the John Smith's Stadium.

Ahead of the away trip to Fulham this Saturday, fans were able to watch German Head Coach David Wagner put his side through their paces on the pitch in readiness for the SkyBet Championship encounter.

And with a player signing session held in the Revell Ward Suite afterwards, it was a perfect holiday treat for youngsters to enjoy during the current school holidays.

David Wagner's side travel to the Capital looking to build-up last weekend's dramatic 1-0 win over Derby County as forward Elias Kachunga headed home a 93rd minute winner.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's open training session ahead of trip to Fulham FC

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

That victory took Town back to third in the table and was the perfect response after previously suffering two successive league defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End .

The free-to-attend training session not only saw all of Town's high-flying side in action but also the ever popular mascot Terry the Terrier was on hand to keep everyone entertained during the hour-long session.

After the weekend trip to Craven Cottage, Town return to the John Smith's Stadium to face Birmingham City on November 5 with the club currently offering a limited number of tickets for just £5 for the league clash.