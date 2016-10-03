These Huddersfield Town players are exciting - and the fans are great too!

Both Huddersfield Town’s players and supporters earned warm words of praise after the Championship leaders’ latest win.

There were 803 travelling fans in a 16,146 crowd at Ipswich Town, where Christopher Schindler’s first goal for the club earned a 1-0 victory.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town supporters at Ipswich Town

And Raymond, from Tunbridge Wells, noted: “Town get more and more exciting and our fans are the finest in all the leagues and sing the loudest too!”

Glynn, from Honley, rated the performance “very good” and added: “We should be proud of Town.”

Joe, from Marsh, said: “Winning ‘ugly’ away from home is a platform for success. After winning at home by playing attractive football it shows we have got our gameplan spot on!”

Peter, from Honley, pointed out: “We put the ball in the net and won, that’s what’s get you the points.

“We were the away team so it was up to Ipswich to come at us. One weekend we are going to destroy a team out of sight.”

Great Yarmouth-based Andy wrote: “We hit the post and on another day Nahki (Wells) would have buried the rebound.

“Hogg should have scored with his header and Danny Ward could have sat in one of the many empty seats behind his goal for the entire game.

“We always looked in control and normally when the referee finds seven minutes of added time I would have been concerned.

“But we looked solid at the back and got another deserved clean sheet.”

Chris, from Rastrick, enjoyed the eighth win of the season but sounded a note of caution.

He commented: “Three points is three points whether you win 1-0 or 5-0, have 20 shots at goal or one shot.

“It does though make me wonder how long we can do this for, we need to score more and kill teams off when on top.

“A new striker is a must in January!”

And Colin, from Kirkheaton, wrote: “Average for Town. Did what they had to do to win and never got out of second gear against a poor Ipswich.”

Town fan Heather was able to pick up on how the home fans reacted to the result at Portman Road.

“My husband and I were with the Ipswich fans due to me being in my wheelchair,” she explained.

“They were very unhappy with their team’s performance and lack of money being spent on players.

"They wished us luck for the rest of the season and said ‘Keep Norwich off the top!’

“We dug deep when asked an deserved all three points.”