Huddersfield Town players must be ready to graft even harder against Bury and SV Sandhausen in the next two friendlies.

That’s the message coming from head coach David Wagner, who intends to up the workrate from 45 minutes to 60 minutes for many of his senior squad at Gigg Lane on Sunday and in Germany next Tuesday.

The German head coach fielded two different teams in each half for the 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium, when Tom Ince scored on debut following his £7.5m arrival from Derby County.

But he explained: “Because we started pre-season at a higher level of conditioning, maybe we are able to give some players 60 minutes on Sunday and some others 60 minutes against Sandhausen.

“The important thing is that we are healthy following the first game and everyone really worked for their 45 minutes.

“While you want people to be intense, and they were, the bigger concern is that they take a higher risk and suffer an injury, so I was pleased with how we went.”

The head coach hopes Collin Quaner may be fit to face Bury, while Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Tommy Smith (foot) could be back in the next seven to 10 days.