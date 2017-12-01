Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s players are set to go head-to-head next summer as the draw for the 2018 World Cup was made this afternoon.

The club could have a total of five players on international duty for the 32-team tournament which runs from June 14 to July 15 across 11 Russian host cities.

And while Belgium’s forward Laurent Depoitre was pitted in Group G alongside England, Tunisia and Belgium, three of Town’s stars will face each other in Group C of the eight-group tournament.

Aaron Mooy’s Australia will face Denmark’s Jonas Lossl and Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen alongside France and Peru.

The two nations will square up in the second round of games of the group, on Thursday June 21 in the Southeastern Russian city of Samara.

Meanwhile, Switzerland full-back Florent Hadergjonaj, currently on a season-long loan from Ingolstadt 04, finds his nation in Group E alongside footballing powerhouses Brazil, Costa Rica and Serbia.