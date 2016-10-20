Login Register
Huddersfield Town players thank fans for backing at Preston and promise to avenge the result

We'll go again for Derby County match says squad members

Town's Rajiv van La Parra and Elias Kachunga sandwich Preston's Alex Baptiste

Huddersfield Town players have been honest enough to admit they let themselves down and quick to praise the support they got at Preston.

Town’s 3-1 defeat at Deepdale was a second in succession for the first time this season and watched by around 2,500 travelling fans who gave tremendous backing.

One of those fans, Dec from Meltham, commented: “The only thing I can say about last night is THE FANS WERE ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT. The end”

LOOK: Did you make it into our Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Kasey Palmer, the Chelsea loanee who went on as a substitute for Sean Scannell after 66 minutes, tweeted: “Win together, lose together... need to put things right Saturday!

“Hope to see another big crowd behind us. Travelling fans class again.”

Leading scorer Elias Kachunga also took to social media.

“Thanks for the support today,” he said after the match.

“On Saturday we have to show a better performance.”

Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1, 19.10.16: PNE's Alex Baptiste battles for the ball with Town's Elias Kachunga.

Skipper Mark Hudson, responding to an allegation he didn’t applaud the travelling fans, replied: “I did applaud the fans and always will.

“Wasn’t good enough today. I hold my hands up.”

Nahki Wells tweeted: “

Disappointing result but we go again and try to put it right on Saturday!!

“See you all at the John Smith’s.”

