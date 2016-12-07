Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s players will be spreading some festive joy tomorrow.

That’s because David Wagner’s first-team squad will be visiting the children’s wards at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital.

A group will visit each site for an hour, delivering presents, talking to the youngsters, signing autographs and having pictures taken.

The provisional group at HRI will be Danny Ward, Aaron Mooy, Martin Cranie, Chris Lowe, Rajiv van La Parra, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Kasey Palmer, Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele and Jack Payne.

At Calderdale are scheduled to be Sean Scannell, Phil Billing, Tommy Smith, Dean Whitehead, Mark Hudson, Jonathan Hogg, Harry Bunn, Joel Coleman, Nahki Wells, Joe Murphy, Elias Kachunga and Ivan Paurevic.