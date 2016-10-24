Huddersfield Town playing their part in West Yorkshire crowd boom

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County, 22.10.16: Town fans before the game.

Fans are flocking to football in West Yorkshire as both Huddersfield Town and Bradford City are flying high in their respective leagues.

And that’s been reflected in the numbers through the turnstiles at both the John Smith’s Stadium and Valley Parade.

Third-placed Town drew a recorded gate of 19,749 for their 1-0 Championship win over Derby County on Saturday.

The figure at second-placed Bradford, where Stuart McCall’s side fought out a 3-3 League One draw with Sheffield United, was 20,972.

WATCH: Town players celebrate win over Derby County with the fans (courtesy of Sammy Johnson)

Of West Yorkshire’s three senior clubs, Leeds United, as expected have the highest average gate this season of 23,678 but Town’s is 19,996 and Bradford’s 17,873.

Town are next at home to Birmingham City on Saturday week, November 5 with the club making 1,000 £5 tickets available on a first come, first served basis for the Fantastic Media Stand lower tier.

Tickets for the Revell Ward Stand upper and lower tier, Britannia Rescue Stand and FM Stand upper tier are £20 adults, £15 over 60s and £5 under 18s.

The ‘TicketTrade’ initiative will be in use again, allowing Town season-card holders to exchange their usual seat for one in the South Stand, allowing the club to sell their original seat to other Town supporters for the game.

Season-card holders have until noon on Tuesday November 1 to exchange.

They should email the club on tickettrade@htafc.com with their name, client reference number, stand and seat number.

There are 1,082 South Stand seats available to Town fans.

If any are not sold after the deadline, the club will announce how many seats remain, allowing season-card holders to transfer on the day subject to availability.