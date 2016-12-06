Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stand by for the fifth FA Cup meeting between Huddersfield Town and Port Vale.

Portuguese boss Bruno Ribeiro will bring his League One side to the John Smith’s Stadium for a third-round tie next month.

Vale are 12th in the table as they prepare to host Northampton Town on Saturday.

They have so far seen off Stevenage and Hartlepool United in the FA cup.

The Burslem club first locked horns with Town in the competition back in 1975/76.

Rod Belfitt and Steve Baines sealed a 2-1 second-round win for Town at Leeds Road, with Derek Brownbill on target for the visitors.

Vale Park was the venue for the second-round showdown of 1993/94, when the home side won 1-0 through Allen Tankard.

In the first round of 2008/09, home team Town were leading 3-1 through Michael Collins, Ian Craney and Robbie Williams with 11 minutes to go.

But Vale, who had led through Louis Dodds, fought back to win 4-3 via strikes by David Howland, Dodds and Marc Richards.

There was revenge for Town the season after, when Nathan Clarke’s goal clinched a 1-0 second-round victory.

Vale’s best-ever FA Cup run was to the semi-finals in 1953/54.

They were beaten 2-1 by eventual winners West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park.