Boss David Wagner is hoping home comforts can help Huddersfield Town overturn their recent slump in form as they face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Despite slipping to 16th in the Premier League, the head coach has refuted his own previous claims the clash is a 'must-win' encounter.

And the German is also hoping the busy festive period will not only be a chance to maintain his side's impressive run of form at home but also correct some of the away day woes as well.

Here's everything the Terriers' boss had to say to the media earlier this afternoon at PPG Canalside ahead of the clash against the Seagulls.

On taking inspiration from the last Brighton & Hove Albion clash...

At least it isn't something that gives us a poor feeling - however, it is last season and both teams are slightly different even though we both have the same managers.

We will try to take positives out of the last game we played against them but on Saturday it is a new challenge, a new game and new task for all us and we are very excited about it.

On Town's current poor form...

It isn't something we enjoy, having a few defeats in a row, but on the other side we have had similar experiences over the past two years and we were always able to come through it and bounce back.

I think altogether we have to be honest with ourselves this run of form shouldn't be a surprise for ourselves in the Premier League – even if we don't enjoy it.

We will try everything we can to turnaround this run – it's a massive game but we are very happy to be playing at home in the John Smith's Stadium.

It will be full of energy from the stands and we will take this energy to try to come to our best on Saturday.

This is our aim and I think we have shown this in the past – as poor as our away record is, our home record is good and now we play at home which gives us a lot of confidence.

At the moment we are not focusing on the table position but solely our performances – we were not good enough against Everton and all the games we have lost was because of the poor performances so we must focus only on this.

On run of fixtures...

I'm not worried about the rest of December – all I have in my head at the moment is Brighton & Hove Albion at home.

It is a great opportunity to come to our best against an opponent we have a lot of respect for but it doesn't change how big this game is for us and we will try everything to be successful and extend our home record.

For this we need everybody and that is why I am confident to be playing at the John Smith's Stadium.

On the fans being the 12th man...

Or perhaps even more – if you've seen some of the results against the top teams, they gave us a lift and they have done it in the past and they have to do it again in the future – especially on Saturday.

We have always been able to trust each other (the players and the supporters) and this is why this football club is so extraordinary because win, lose or draw, everyone supports each other.

On Brighton & Hove Albion....

I think they have shown over the past few seasons there is a lot of consistency in the football club as well as experience.

They have the background in terms of their training facility and their stadium and financial power to consistently progress and their success is of no surprise to me.

It doesn't change the fact we have the chance to be in front of Brighton after the game on Saturday – and that has to be our aim.

On Brighton and Huddersfield Town comparisons...

We perhaps have had a comparable start but the circumstances are very different.

I do not know how much money they have spent over the summer but I think you cannot compare both clubs because they have both been promoted from the Championship under different circumstances.

Brighton have had more time to progress consistently but they have done it properly and every respect for their achievements.

On describing it as a 'must-win' game...

If I said this then I have to correct myself – for me a 'must-win' game is where you have no chance to correct something and that is not Saturday but it is still a massive game.

On Izzy Brown...

There are no secrets we tried everything to keep Izzy here – unfortunately we were not successful in signing him from Chelsea – the circumstances weren't good but it's nobody's fault and just something we have to accept.

Chelsea are the club who have to make the decisions and unfortunately we were not able to sign him but we respect and accept it.

Now we meet Izzy again and he has not had the best of starts at Brighton because of injury but hopefully we can keep him and the rest of their offensive very quiet at the weekend.

On Markus Suttner and Pascal Gross...

I am less aware of Markus Suttner but Pascal Gross very well – he played in Hoffenheim's youth Academy when I was a youth coach there and he comes from the same region as I did when I lived and worked at Hoffenheim.

He is a very good player and is much more dangerous for goals than he has been in the past and is a worker and a very good footballer.

He now plays more as a second-striker in the Number 10 role but can also play in a deeper Number 8 position; but we have quality players in these roles ourselves.

On the latest injury news...

Everybody is healthy after the last game – we have Martin Cranie who has twisted his ankle in training yesterday but he is hopefully back in training tomorrow but is still a doubt for the weekend.

All the other players are fit and healthy – we only have the long-term injuries.

On Michael Hefele...

He is having another small trip to Germany in the next few days for further investigations and then he will be back with us and has been with us all week.

Now it is up to us to progress his work on the grass and step-by-step team training in the next 7-10 days.

On the busy Christmas period...

The thing we have to fix is our away form while maintaining our good home record.

Now we have two very interesting and exciting home games and then we have some away games but it is so far away I am not focused on them, only Brighton.

It isn't the most challenging month I have ever experienced though – that was the first few months while I was at the club when I didn't know the league; the players or indeed the football club.

I knew nothing to be fair and we were two points off the relegation zone so this feels like a holiday...

On the November Curse...

I realised we did not have the most successful period in November last year as well – to be honest, all three Novembers I have spent here has not been the most successful.

My first year we lost three of four – so November has not been the most successful month for me in England but every time we have fixed it, changed it and we will work hard to turn it around again.