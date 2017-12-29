Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner has spoken to the media ahead of Huddersfield Town’s home clash with Burnley in the Premier League tomorrow afternoon.

The German head coach talked about the importance of Town performing at their highest level, picked out Wembley as the highlight of a memorable 2017 and issued a “hands off” warning to clubs about Christopher Schindler in the January transfer window.

Here, Sports Editor Mel Booth , reveals exactly what Wagner said ahead of the Burnley tester – Town’s 52nd and last match of the year...

On a points target for the season ...

There is no points target – just like September and October and November, this is exactly the same for December.

We are not looking at the table, we just know we have to improve and to develop to get further points on board.

This is what we like to do, even though we know we have collected 23 points so far and every single one of them has been deserved.

There are a further 18 games to go and we are excited about the next one, which is Burnley.

On creating a platform to build on ...

This is the Premier League - sometimes you pick up results consistently and sometimes not.

You only have to be focused and have faith in your strength, and this group of players have these qualities for sure.

But we have to show these qualities every single game and they have done it now consistently.

Apart from the points they collected, they have performed consistently on a very good level, and this is our aim for tomorrow (against Burnley) as well.

Hopefully, with a strong performance, we can collect further points.

On being surprised at how well Burnley have done this season ...

After Manchester City and what Pep Guardiola has done this season, what Sean (Dyche) and Burnley have done this season is outstanding.

The results speak for themselves, they are very difficult to break down, they have conceded the fourth lowest goals in this Premier League, and this is an unbelievable achievement so far.

So big credit to him, but this doesn’t change that we would like to beat them tomorrow.

On any similarities between the way Town and Burnley play ...

I think we are on a totally different route to Burnley.

I think maybe the size of the clubs are comparable, maybe the size of the cities but, let’s be honest, Burnley are on a totally different level to us.

I would love to have their wage bill but I don’t moan about it.

They have played three times in the last four years in the Premier League, so there has to be a difference between them and us.

We try to follow, step by step, as good as we can but, at the minute, there is a big gap and difference between us and Burnley. There is no doubt about it.

On the events of 2017 ...

The highlight of a very successful 2017 for all of us who support Huddersfield Town was the successful Wembley final, and that will always be the case.

Before the final there were so many exciting moments – and after the final as well – so it’s difficult to pick.

But if I have to pick out just one moment, then it would have to be the successful Wembley final.

On the transfer window ...

I can’t answer whether I will be busy or not.

But if you ask if I’ve got my eyes on the market then yes I have.

Everything is totally open. We have games in January and nobody knows what might happen during these games and over this period.

It is my job to have my eye on the market, but I don’t have the feeling we necessarily have to do something.

That’s the case today, but after tomorrow it could look totally different.

We have two games in less than 48 hours, like the rest of the Premier League clubs, which is crazy, and after this we might know more whether we have to do something.

January is difficult for all managers and all clubs - in general, if you can bring signings in early then it’s better because they can help you.

The positive thing, and what really relaxes us and calms us down is that we start from a very decent point where we are at the minute.

But we know we have to improve as a group and as individuals and as a football club over the next five to six months to survive, and this is what we will do with hard work.

On Virgil van Dijk’s £75m transfer to Liverpool ...

I have to be careful what I say because he is Jurgen’s player!

Credit to him, because I think everyone knows what a wonderful defender he is.

These are numbers I have never dealt with and never thought about, so I can’t really judge it.

If this is the price and someone is there who pays it, they come together. Hopefully now he can help Liverpool.

On the performances and results against Southampton and Stoke ...

We can say two draws were fair.

We wanted to have more points and maybe there were opportunities to get more, but overall if you judge the two performances against two very strong opponents, two points were okay.

Like always, this is past, it’s all about the next one now and, for sure, we have to be on our very best.

We know everything we have to know about Burnley.

On where Town are better than Burnley ...

The only thing where I think we are stronger than Burnley is our home support.

When we played them away and drew, I compared the support which we have at home and I felt our supporters make more noise.

This is what we need for sure tomorrow, that we take our weapons, and one of our weapons is our home support, which will back us and lift us and help us to get a positive result.

On Tom Ince getting his first goal ...

It’s always important for offensive players to score goals and especially for Incy, because he tried so often and he was so close so often, hitting the bar and the post and bringing great saves.

Now he’s got his first one, for sure this will help him to get the next one.

But we have to help him as well, to give him opportunities and put him in positions where he can score. He helped the team even when he wasn’t scoring, but hopefully now he can get more goals.

On Collin Quaner’s fine form ...

First of all, he is fit. Maybe at the moment we have the fittest Collin Quaner we have ever had so far - this helps him massively. He is full of confidence as well.

He created now, I think, four or five assists in the last four or five games. So offensively he is a threat and defensively he works very hard as well.

He gets himself in situations where he is able to score or give the last pass to create opportunities and this is a big, big help.

He is in very good form at the minute in both directions, offensively and defensively, and I’m very pleased for him because he worked so hard and waited so long for this moment and now, consistently, we get very good performances.

On the threat of fatigue to the squad ...

This is a problem for all of us in the Premier League.

We are coming to the time where we have the smallest time between matches, 48 hours, and this is not ideal, but we are used to it and we will manage it, even though we have one of the smallest squads in the league.

So it’s important that we keep everybody as fresh as we can and as healthy as we can, so for a football club like us – with a squad as tight as ours – you have to rotate, and this is what we will do.

On any calls from prospective buyers about Christopher Schindler ...

There have been no calls and I think clubs have heard the message I sent a few weeks ago – they can save their money for a phone call.

We will not sell any player from our squad in this window who I don’t like to sell or give on loan and, for sure he (Schindler) is one of them that I will not give on the market in this window.

Everyone in this business is now aware about his quality.

When he came to England he was, for me, the stand-out centre-back in the Championship last season and, what I have seen from him in this Premier League season was outstanding as well.

There are so many people in this business, especially here in England in the Premier League, who have so much knowledge and so much experience that they are able to judge talent and quality.

And Schindy is a big, big talent with high quality, and it’s not a surprise for me if a lot of people in this business are aware of him and his performances so far.

On Aaron Mooy’s form this season ...

It does not surprise me how well Aaron has done, because I expected it from him.

He was the stand-out midfielder in the Championship last season and dictated the game – and this is what I expect from him.

He has adapted to every level he’s had in front of him and he is the man in our midfield who is able to dictate the game – to accelerate when necessary and to decelerate when necessary.

Usually, if Aaron Mooy and the midfield plays strong, then we perform as a team as well and, for us, Aaron is a very, very important player.

On Burnley providing an inspiration for Town to do well ...

Burnley are not an inspiration for me, because they are not comparable - we have to write our own story.

We have to be focused on ourselves.

Their’s is an unbelievable story, that they have played in the Premier League for three out of the last four seasons and Sean has been there maybe five or six years, showing consistency and that while you might not be the biggest club you can creating something.

Our inspiration, though, is our environment - the people in the stadium and the people who work with us.

On Nahki Wells returning to the John Smith’s for the first time ...

If he gets the chance for some minutes, he will like to show all of us what a great player he is.

Even though he has struggled for game time in what is a very good Burnley side so far, I have every trust that Nahki will show his qualities to everyone at Burnley.

On any New Year’s Resolutions ...

Just for us to show the same desire and hunger as we have been doing and to stay healthy – because then we will improve.